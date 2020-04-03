|
|
Anna (Annie) Vanora
Des Moines - Anna (Annie) Gingerich Vanora passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, with two family members at her side all day.
She was born in Algona, IA on April 22, 1943 to Lester and Louise (Dreyer) Gingerich. The family lived in several towns in north central Iowa, including Storm Lake. They moved to Mason City in 1959, where she graduated from high school in 1960. She attended Mason City Junior College and worked in secretarial positions until she moved to Des Moines around 1966. She worked at Dial Financial for several years and then began at the IRS in 1978 in the Taxpayer Service and Problem Resolution department. She frequently attended continuing education opportunities in the area of finance and taxes. After retiring in January 2001, she worked for AARP doing tax returns for retirees and others, especially at the East Side Library.
She married Gary Vanora on November 22, 2000 and gained an instant family with his two grown daughters, Dawn and Vicky.
Annie will be remembered for her generous heart and independent spirit. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, and the outdoors in general. She loved shopping at and holding garage sales and maintained a booth at Collectamania for several years. After retirement, she switched to scrabble, cribbage, and Wii bowling, but would have preferred regular bowling! She followed her "soaps" faithfully, as well as Iowa State athletics, especially basketball. She looked forward to the family football pools and loved dogs.
She was a loving aunt to four nieces and six nephews, plus six grandnieces, five grandnephews, and even two great grandnephews. She was godmother for her first niece, Pam.
She was an active member of the National Treasury Employees Union and the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). She was instrumental in the NARFE Alzheimer's Research.
Annie is survived by her mother, Louise Gingerich and siblings, Jeannette (Kent) Babcock, Beverly (Chuck) Clapsaddle, Lyle (Diane) Gingerich, Mary Lou (Dennis) Chappell, and Barbara Lee Gingerich.
Preceding her in death were her husband Gary, father Lester, and niece Pam Babcock Powers, as well as one nephew John Chappell, and one great-nephew T.J. Gingerich.
No services are pending at this time. Memorial donations may be sent to Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd St, Des Moines, IA 50313, in her name or to NARFE Alzheimer's Research, c/o Ruth Lakers, 3667 Grand Avenue, Unit 14, Des Moines, IA 50312. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020