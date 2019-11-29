|
|
Annabell Brown
Funeral Services for Annabell Brown will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2 PM at the Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford, Iowa. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Blockton, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name to a . Cummings Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Brown. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
Annabell (Campbell) Brown passed away on Wednesday November 27th, 2019 at the age of 89. Annabell was born on June 8, 1930 in Redding, Iowa to Oren E. Campbell and Kathryn P. (Garity) Campbell (both deceased). Annabell was the 3rd of 9 children: Margaret Hays (deceased), Pat Campbell (deceased), Betty Fordyce, Oren Jr. Campbell, Robert (Bob) Campbell, Kathy Sixkiller, Linda Auger (deceased) and Cherri Fergeson.
Annabell attended school in Redding, Iowa. After High School she ventured to Colorado with a friend and spent a year working as a nanny for a family that owned a turkey farm. She met Laverne Brown the day she returned to Iowa. Laverne had driven his friend Harold Norris to the train station in Creston, Iowa to pick up Harold's wife's sister and her friend (Annabell). Laverne asked her out on a date on that same day. Their first date was a trip to St. Joe Missouri to take a load of cattle to the stock yard in his new truck. They were married almost a year later on March 12, 1948.
She was a true farmer's wife and worked beside Laverne farming the land and raising chickens, cattle, hogs and sheep over the years. She loved caring for all the animals, and watching the deer and birds on their farm they lived on just east of Bedford, Iowa. She looked forward to the family all being home and always cooked more food and pies than you could ever eat. She really enjoyed it when everyone came to the farm for big family reunions or just stopped by to talk. Annabell fondly remembered the times that her and Laverne spent with family and friends, traveling, camping with the Good Sam's Club and at the Iowa State Fair.
Annabell is survived by her husband of 71 years, Laverne Brown; sons, Tom and Dan and his wife Peg; daughter Judy and her husband Alan; grandsons Thomas (Sonia) and Jake; granddaughters, Tara (Cory) and Kaley (Byron); great-grandson Dallas; great-granddaughters Clarke and Malin.
Annabell was preceded in death by sons Gary and Johnnie.
We would like to extend a sincere Thank You to all of our family and friends for your help and kindness. It has meant more to us than you will ever know.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019