Anne Crane
Des Moines -
Anne (Nancy Anne) Crane died September 29, 2019. Anne was born in Owensboro, Kentucky May 24, 1929. She was a graduate of Northwestern University's School of Speech.
Anne is survived by her husband Fred Crane. Together, they raised five children: Larry (Urbandale), the late Andrew (Winterset), Anna Theobald (Bellingham, Washington) Lisa Oakley (Des Moines) and Donald (Viet Nam). She also will be missed by many other family & friends.
Anne's many interests included opera, reading, gardening, cooking, travel and all things relating to France. She and Fred enjoyed many trips to Paris, Provence and elsewhere in France.
Anne was a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church and for many years resided at Scottish Rite Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Des Moines Metro Opera Foundation, 106 West Boston Avenue, Indianola, IA 50125
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019