Anne M. Sullivan
Osage - Anne Mary Sullivan, 54, formerly of Des Moines, died April 28 at Osage Municipal Hospital, following a courageous battle with ALS. She was born on July 22, 1964 in Charles City, the daughter of Mark and Helen Sullivan. A visitation will be held on April 30 from 4-6:30 pm and a Celebration of Life in Anne's honor will be held on May 1 from 4:30-6:30 pm. Both the visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel and Mortuary in West Des Moines.
Anne graduated from Osage High School in 1982. She went on to earn an Associate of Arts (AA) degree from North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC), a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), Masters of Science (MS) degree from Iowa State University, and Educational Specialist (Ed.S.) and Doctorate in School Administration (Ed.D.) degrees from Drake University.
Anne started her career in education as an elementary teacher in both the Greene and West Des Moines school districts in the 1990s. She served as an elementary principal at both Martensdale-St. Mary's and Norwalk schools where she later became superintendent. Anne went on to become the associate superintendent at Ankeny Community Schools before taking a position at Area Education Agency 267 as the assistant chief administrator. In 2013, she became the chief of human resources with the Des Moines Public Schools. In addition, Anne served as an adjunct professor at various institutions of higher education including the University of Iowa, Drake, and Viterbo.
A fierce advocate for Iowa's students, Anne served on a number of boards and professional committees and associations including the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners (former chair), School Administrators of Iowa, Iowa Association of School Personnel Administrators, Iowa Association of School Boards, and American Association of School Administrators. Anne received the Outstanding Alumni award from both Osage Community School District and NIACC.
Anne's work in school leadership is recognized both statewide and nationally. Perhaps her greatest gift to the profession was mentoring young leaders and encouraging and elevating those who she felt had the highest potential to serve on behalf of Iowa's children. Those who had this honor will remember her most for her integrity, wisdom, drive, and unparalleled work ethic. The impact that Anne had on education and the careers of others in the state of Iowa will reverberate for many generations. Her mantra was "truly doing what was best for students in word and action".
Despite her many professional accomplishments, Anne's greatest blessings were her daughters, Madison and Kaitlin. Her love for her girls and dreams for their future were always at the forefront of her life. Her greatest memories include traveling together and watching them grow into the beautiful, strong young women they are today.
Anne had many close friends who cherished her. If you were in Anne's circle, you enjoyed her dry sense of humor, love of great wine and travel, and eternal loyalty. Anne was the once-in-a-lifetime friend that everyone deserves. She leaves behind a strong, protective group of friends who will honor her memory by continuing to work on behalf of others and rallying around her daughters.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Helen Sullivan. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Madison (Des Moines) and Kaitlin (Iowa City) Laing; special friend, Michael Gillen; sister, Madonna (Greg) Kolakowski, New York, NY; brothers, Tim (Jennifer) Sullivan, Osage; and Kevin (Pilar) Sullivan, Farmington, MN; and youngest sister Colleen (Josh) Byrnes, Osage, who lovingly served as her caretaker in the final months of her life. Anne will also be remembered by her ten nieces and nephews including Chloe Kolakowski ; Emily, Claire, and Joe Sullivan; Ryan, Tyler and Alicia Sullivan; and Alex, Nolan, and Scarlett Byrnes.
A memorial fund has been established in the family's name with proceeds to benefit the national ALS Association.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 30, 2019