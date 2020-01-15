|
Annetta May Klinzman
Annetta May Klinzman 93 passed away December 26th 2019 in Overland Park KS. May was born in New Sharon Iowa to Chanley and Lucile Fleming. Following high school she attended the American Business Institute in Des Moines then joined The Bankers Life Insurance and began her career in the insurance industry. May married Lloyd Klinzman and raised four children. The union ended in 1968. She relocated to Scottsdale Arizona in 1979 and continued her career in Insurance. Following retirement while in Scottsdale May became a full-time volunteer at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital and the Hospital Auxiliary's Resale Shop. May moved to Overland Park in 2005 to be nearer her family in the Midwest. She is survived by children Janna (Todd) Barnes, Beth Lyon, Jeff (Donna) Klinzman, Steven (Betty) Klinzman, and sisters Ruth Phillips, Gayle Ferguson, and Arlene Cassens.
A memorial service will be held on March 16th, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in New Sharon Iowa. In remembrance of May, the family suggests a donation to the at https://alz.org
Full obit will be at https://everloved.com/life-of/annetta-klinzman/
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020