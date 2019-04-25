|
Annette L. Wright
Des Moines -
Annette Lea Wright age 83, passed away on April 23rd at Taylor House Hospice. After a Battle with Cancer. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, April 26th and Funeral Services at 10:30 am Saturday, April 27th at Dunn's Funeral Home.
Annette is Survived by her Daughter Laura May (David), Son Brian Wright (Kelly), 5 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren, sister Barbara Sanford (Denny) and many special friends.
She was preceded in Death by her parents and a sister.
Memorials can be directed to Park Ave Christian Church or Taylor Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 25, 2019