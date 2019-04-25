Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
Annette L. Wright Obituary
Annette L. Wright

Des Moines -

Annette Lea Wright age 83, passed away on April 23rd at Taylor House Hospice. After a Battle with Cancer. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, April 26th and Funeral Services at 10:30 am Saturday, April 27th at Dunn's Funeral Home.

Annette is Survived by her Daughter Laura May (David), Son Brian Wright (Kelly), 5 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren, sister Barbara Sanford (Denny) and many special friends.

She was preceded in Death by her parents and a sister.

Memorials can be directed to Park Ave Christian Church or Taylor Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 25, 2019
