Annie Vande Kieft



Prairie City - Anna Bernice (Annie) Vande Kieft, age 91 of Prairie City, lowa, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Park Centre in Newton. The daughter of Gerrit and Sarah (Boomsma) Vande Kieft, Annie was born on February t6,L9?9 on a farm in Fifield, Marion County, lowa near Red Rock Lake. ln 1937 she moved with her parents and four older siblings to a farm in rural Mitchellville, lowa.



Annie moved to Prairie City, lowa with her parents in 1947, where she became an employee at Walters Furniture Store. ln the 1960s, she became the first woman to build and own an apartment building in Prairie City, where she resided with her tenants and her cats, DeeDee and Abby. After 27 years of employment with Travis Walters, upon his retirement, she purchased Walters Furniture in L977.ln 1986 she was a co-creator of the Prairie City slogan and logo, with her sketch of the city park bandstand that she looked out upon from the window of her business. She was a member and officer of the Prairie City Business Association, who recognized her for her achievement as a business owner in 2006. After 29 years as the owner of Walters Furniture, she retired, selling the store and its contents.



Annie attended rural lowa schools, White Breast School in Fifield and Highley School near Mitchellville. She was a long-time member of the Prairie City Christian Reformed Church, professing her faith there in L952. As a member of the Gospelettes women's singing group, she enioyed sharing her gift of song with others. Her favorite pastimes included travel, especially to Hawaii and Europe, riding her bicycle, painting, sketching and maintaining her yard.



Annie's spirit and independence is celebrated with love by her friends and family, nieces and nephews: Angela (Jack) Farrell, Jerry (Linda) Vande Kieft, Arlene (Mike) Martaus, Donna (Ron) Huisman, Jean (Dean) Steenhoek, Alan Vande Kieft, and Loraine (Jeff)Vohs, and numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and their spouses, Margaret (Dale) De Graff, Arthur (lrene, Harriet) Vande Kieft, Harold (Dorothy) Vande Kieft and Albefi (Edith) Vande Kieft; her nephew, Mark Vande Kieft, her niece, Joyce E. Steadham, and her nephew Alan's spouse, Jackie Fisher.



Her family misses her greatly and looks forward to a day in the future when they can honor and celebrate her life with extended family and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Waveland Cemetery and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store