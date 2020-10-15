1/1
Anthony "Drew" Agosti
1968 - 2020
Anthony "Drew" Agosti

Ankeny - Anthony Rudolph Agosti, Sr. "Drew" passed away October 14, 2020. A visitation will be held 12-2 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E. 1st. St. Ankeny). A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. also at the church.

Drew is survived by his wife, Rhonda; children, Dominic Merritt (Jamie), Jami (Nathan), and Tony; as well as his faithful companion Buddy; his mother, Julie Agosti; siblings, Annette (Kevin) and Rudy (Cathy); nieces Taylor (Gian) and Emily; nephews, RJ and Ted.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made toward stage 4 melanoma research at www.melanomafoundation.org and www.cancer.org

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
OCT
17
Service
02:00 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
