Anthony "Drew" Agosti
Ankeny - Anthony Rudolph Agosti, Sr. "Drew" passed away October 14, 2020. A visitation will be held 12-2 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E. 1st. St. Ankeny). A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. also at the church.
Drew is survived by his wife, Rhonda; children, Dominic Merritt (Jamie), Jami (Nathan), and Tony; as well as his faithful companion Buddy; his mother, Julie Agosti; siblings, Annette (Kevin) and Rudy (Cathy); nieces Taylor (Gian) and Emily; nephews, RJ and Ted.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made toward stage 4 melanoma research at www.melanomafoundation.org
and www.cancer.org
