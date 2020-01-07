Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Bailey Obituary
Anthony Bailey

Des Moines - Anthony B. Bailey, 97, of Des Moines, Iowa passed on December 24, 2019.

Born February 17, 1922 to Roy and Blanche Bailey.

He graduated from North, AIB and Drake. He worked for Rock Island Motor Freight then self-employed. He was a WWII Veteran.

Anthony is survived by his nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Frances Bailey Nordenson.

Interment will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -