Anthony Bailey
Des Moines - Anthony B. Bailey, 97, of Des Moines, Iowa passed on December 24, 2019.
Born February 17, 1922 to Roy and Blanche Bailey.
He graduated from North, AIB and Drake. He worked for Rock Island Motor Freight then self-employed. He was a WWII Veteran.
Anthony is survived by his nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Frances Bailey Nordenson.
Interment will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020