Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Anthony (Tony) Cowman


1970 - 2020
Anthony (Tony) Cowman Obituary
Anthony (Tony) Cowman

Des Moines - Anthony (Tony) Craig Cowman, 49, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Des Moines, IA on January 21, 2020. He has been cremated and no services are being held at this time. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring with the date and time to be announced.

Tony was born in Des Moines, IA on April 28, 1970 to Max and Loretta Cowman. He attended schools in Des Moines, IA and Bartlesville, OK.

His early years were spent doing a variety of jobs before embarking on an 18 year career as a computer operator with EMC Insurance Company of Des Moines, IA.

With a kind and gentle soul, Tony would do anything he could to help his friends. He possessed a witty, and sometimes sarcastic, sense of humor which everyone loved. That was just Tony.

Tony never married and had no children. He was preceded in death by his father on March 20, 2019.

Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Loretta Cowman-Alborn of Des Moines, IA; step-mother, Elaine Cowman of Bartlesville, OK; half-brother, Michael Ilams of Seattle, WA; step-brother, Robin (Karla) Alborn of Young, AZ; step-sisters, Robin Thompson Trusler and Misty Thompson Bridges of Bartlesville, OK; uncle, Michael (Lynda) Cowman of Bartlesville, OK; aunt, Carolyn (Eric) Ortega of Clyo, GA; cousins, step-nieces and nephews, numerous friends, and his beloved kitty, Brock.

Memorial may be directed to the family or to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue.

Condolences may be expressed at

www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
