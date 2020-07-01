Anthony Goode
Des Moines - Anthony E. "Tony" Goode, 53, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Des Moines. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place in the Webb Cemetery, Rural Norwalk, IA.
Tony is survived by his mother, Mary Goode; siblings, Dino (Jackie) Goode, Kevin (Theresa) Goode, Matt (Rhonda) Goode, Kelly (Jim) Keller, Mike (Denise) Goode; 18 nieces and nephews; 8 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Goode; siblings, Rhonda and Kim; and niece Jennifer.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shiners Hospital. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
