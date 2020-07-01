1/1
Anthony Goode
Anthony Goode

Des Moines - Anthony E. "Tony" Goode, 53, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Des Moines. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place in the Webb Cemetery, Rural Norwalk, IA.

Tony is survived by his mother, Mary Goode; siblings, Dino (Jackie) Goode, Kevin (Theresa) Goode, Matt (Rhonda) Goode, Kelly (Jim) Keller, Mike (Denise) Goode; 18 nieces and nephews; 8 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Goode; siblings, Rhonda and Kim; and niece Jennifer.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shiners Hospital. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
