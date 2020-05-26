Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Anthony "Tony" Ligouri

Des Moines - Anthony "Tony" R. Ligouri, 98, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 30, 1922 to Gennaro and Mary (Leo) Ligouri.

Tony grew up on Des Moines' south side and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1939. He married Wilda Halliday in 1942, then proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1942-1945. He spent a long career in the wholesale grocery business, developing many valued friendships with grocers across the state.

He resided in the Highland Park neighborhood for over 70 years, and served as a board member of the Highland Park Little League, and Des Moines Connie Mack and Stan Musial baseball leagues. He was a member of the Des Moines East High School and DMACC softball clubs.

Tony was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, where he served as an usher.

He is survived by sons Tom (Judy) and Bob (Vicki), and daughter Ann Nelson, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, parents, three brothers, four sisters and one grandson.

A private inurnment will take place at Glendale Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed in loving memory of Tony to All Saints Catholic Church and to the DMACC Softball Club.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 31, 2020
