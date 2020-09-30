1/1
Anthony "Tony" Oak
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Oak

Runnells - Tony Oak, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Tony was born March 30, 1955 in Aledo, Illinois. He graduated from Rockridge High School.

Tony was a jack of all trades, he spent most of his life in tree service. He was a proud owner of A-1 Tree Service for 20+ years. He made many friends throughout his life for being kind, honest and giving. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Tony was an animal lover and had a passion for the outdoors: grilling, woodworking, fishing and kayaking.

Tony was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kim on September 22nd, 2018 at their home under a tree in the backyard. He will be remembered by his bright smile, being a jokester, and his contagious laughter will be deeply missed. Above all, he treasured time spent gathering with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Kim; children, Angel and TJ; step-children, Jessica, Michael, Joshua, and Dylan; grandchildren, Lexi (Lando), Kayla, Avianna, Aaydan, Liam, and Elijah; brother, Blair (Enid) and Douglas (Carolyn); brother-in-law, Matthew (Sandy); niece, Tonya; nephew, Shane; and many extended family members and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Stanley; mother, Bess; grandparents, Warren & Clara and Oscar and Della; brother, Drew; favorite uncle, Don; and father-in-law, Les.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 3rd, also at the funeral home with burial to follow at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Tony.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton’s Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved