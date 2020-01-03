|
|
Anthony T. DeFino
Des Moines - Anthony T. DeFino, 96, passed away December 30, 2019 at Journey Senior Living in Ankeny.
Anthony was born November 17, 1923 in Des Moines to Dominic and Rose (Lavia) DeFino. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Anthony served in the United States Army Air Corp during WWII. He retired from the Des Moines Fire Department in 1986, after 35 years of service. Anthony was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Bellizzi MacRae American Legion Post #659. He was a carpenter at heart and also loved to cook.
Anthony is survived by his daughter, Rosemary Brady; grandchildren, Brion Brady and Tara (Mike) Tomlinson; great-grandchildren, Ava and Ryan; in-laws, Frank Colosimo, Charlie (Carolyn) Colosimo and Isabelle Marturello; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; son-in-law, Tracy Brady; and his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Jo DeFino.
The family will greet friends Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Anthony.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020