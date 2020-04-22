Services
Antonia C. Leon Obituary
Antonia C. Leon

West Des Moines - Antonia Christina Leon, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center, from complications due to coronavirus. She was born July 29, 1925, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Nicanor and Feliciana (Perez) Leon. Antonia graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, in 1944. She worked in insurance at Western Mutual and Penn Mutual, and very much enjoyed working downtown, in the heart of Des Moines, where she loved shopping for her nieces and nephews, and for the latest fashions for herself.

Antonia took early retirement from Penn Mutual in order to provide loving care for her mother and father in their Valley Junction family home. She loved gardening and cooking Mexican food from her mother's recipes. After her parents passed, she spent her days with her adored Shih Tzu, Hamilton. She enjoyed taking him with her to the Thursday evening famers market on 5th Street. Antonia was the trusted archivist of the Leon family, and was the communication hub, maintaining contact with relatives far and wide.

Antonia is survived by her sister, Felicia Mullin of Des Moines; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and two sisters; nephew, Chris Leon; and niece, Emily Kasal.

Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to support her favorite charity, or any COVID-19 relief fund for Iowa residents.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
