Antonio "Tony" Pavon
Des Moines - Tony Pavon, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family the morning of September 1, 2020 at his home. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd).
Tony was born March 10, 1944 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Gillardo and Elouise Pavon. He lived in Fort Madison until he was seven when his family moved to Des Moines. Tony was quite the character when he was younger, his mom would have to tie him to the clothesline pole so he could not go wandering off, and he got kicked out of Boy Scouts by his own aunt. He would get up early in the morning and ride the garbage trucks and help the garbage men make their daily pickups, and jump the trains and ride to the next town over. Tony got his first job was when he was about eight years old delivering local newspapers. He attended East High school and entered the United States Marine Corps at 18 years old. He trained at Camp Pendleton in California and was stationed in Camp Lejeune, NC, Japan, and Vietnam. After serving in the military, he married his longtime girlfriend Mary in 1967. He worked for the State of Iowa as a Supervisor of Building and Grounds until he retired in 2010.
Tony loved hunting, camping, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Most weekends he could be found on the Scott Street Bridge fishing with his best friend, Curt. He was also an avid hunter and enjoyed motorcycle rides with his wife Mary. When their girls were younger, he spent countless weekends at the softball fields cheering them on. His heart was full and enjoyed being around the people who loved him, and he will forever be in the hearts of his family and friends.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughters, Tammy Pavon and Marie (Greg) Robertson; five grandchildren, Chantelle (Nate) Karlzen, Rachel (Connor) Rowe, Abigail (Dillion) Phipps, Valerie Lorimor (Randy Killen) and Shane (Kelsey) Kennedy; and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joe; and sister, Becky Marvin.
The family is receiving guests and having a celebration of life honoring Tony at their home immediately following the service.
