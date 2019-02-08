Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of the Open Bible
2200 Beaver Ave
Des Moines, IA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of the Open Bible
2200 Beaver Ave
Des Moines, IA
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Ardyth M. (Boley) Boucher


Ardyth M. (Boley) Boucher Obituary
Ardyth M. (Boley) Boucher

Altoona - Ardyth M. Boucher, 69, passed away on February 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital after a 50 year battle with Kidney Disease. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 8 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9 Service at First Church of the Open Bible, 2200 Beaver Ave, Des Moines. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 11 at Glendale Cemetery.

Ardyth was born December 24, 1949 in Des Moines to Jack and Lillian (Piper) Boley. She worked for 40 years at Mercy in the admitting department and in the dialysis unit. She was an inspiration to many of the patients while having dialysis. She spent many years on the Kidney Network Boards in Kansas City. Ardyth was also involved with the helping to raise thousands of dollars through golf tournaments, kidney walks and the US Transplant Games. She met Jim Boucher in February of 1975 and they were married in June.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jim; children, Tammy Wright and Maryanna (Alex) Duffy; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; father, Jack Boley; siblings, Stuart (Krystal) Boley, Karen (Bill) Faris and Erma Hill; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lil.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 8, 2019
