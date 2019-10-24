|
Arleen Ruth Van Hemert
Des Moines - Arleen Ruth Van Hemert passed away on October 23, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on March 27, 1925 in rural Buena Vista County, Iowa to Ernest C. and Augusta D. (Hasenwinkel) Tuttle.
Arleen is survived by her daughter Belinda (Roy) Stephenson, son Duane (LoAnn) Van Hemert, sister Deloris Rogers, brothers John (Liz) Tuttle and Ronald Tuttle, sisters-in-law Phyllis (John) Vander Wert, Florence Tuttle and Becky Tuttle; grandchildren Michelle Scroggins and Jason (Brianne) Van Hemert; and great-grandchildren Will Schupp, Lucas Schupp, Sarah Scroggins, Celia and Elise Van Hemert, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale Van Hemert, granddaughter Melissa Stephenson, sisters Verla Tuttle, Gladys Tuttle, Mildred Troester and Lola Dilocker; brothers Ernest, Marvin and Gerald Tuttle; sisters- in- law LaVonne Tuttle, Pat Tuttle and Beverly Tuttle; brothers-in-law Eldon Dilocker and William Rogers; nieces Kathy Tuttle, Juanita Rogers, and Michelle Crossley; and nephew Johnnie Rivera.
Arleen graduated from the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she played 6 on 6 basketball and met her future husband, Dale. She was a stay at home mother for many years and then worked at Peggy Ann Candy and then 20 years for the Des Moines Register and Tribune Syndicate department, where she was known as an extremely hard worker. She did not learn how to drive until after the passing of her husband thanks to her helpful and very caring minister, Rev. Darrell Kois.
Arleen was known to be a bit ornery and had an infectious smile. She was a creative seamstress and enjoyed making crafts for her family and friends. Birdhouses and rabbits were her favorites. Her favorite pastimes included playing a weekly canasta game with her friends for many years, watching Iowa State basketball games and spending time with her family.
Arleen spent much of her life volunteering and making life better for others. Along with her husband Dale, she was inducted into the Iowa Association for the Deaf Hall of Fame for their many years of public service. She was also active in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Iowa Association for the Deaf, and other various deaf organizations.
Visitation will begin at 11 am, followed by funeral services at 12 noon on Saturday, October 26, at Calvary Lutheran Church for the Deaf in Des Moines. Private interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
The family thanks the caring staff and residents at Beaverdale Estates and Avalon Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be dedicated to the Iowa Association for the Deaf or Iowa School for the Deaf Foundation - History Museum. Condolences may be expressed at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019