Arlen "Bob" Ericson
Story City - Arlen (Bob) Ericson of Story City, Iowa passed away on January 15, 2020 at Israel Hospice House in Ames, IA. Visitation will be held at Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City from 3pm - 5:pm on Sunday. Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm at Elim Lutheran Church on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Bob was the only child of Arnold and Ruth Ericson. He was born February 20, 1931. He graduated from Randall High School in 1949 and Drake University after time in the Air Force. He married Eloise Hamilton on June 4, 1955 in Lucas, IA. He taught school in Alexander, Bradgate and the Bradgate-Gilmore City School Districts before his employment at the Iowa State Highway Commission- Iowa D.O.T. He retired in 1992.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Eloise, children Cathy Bickelhaupt (Kel), Warren, and Paul (Candy), grandchildren Danelle Williamson (Kelly), Justin and Austin Bickelhaupt and Connor Ericson,great grandchildren Elijah, Lauren and Joseph Williamson.
We appreciate all the help received from ambulance crews, medical staff, and the love and support of family and friends this past year.
Memorial suggestions include Elim Lutheran Church, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020