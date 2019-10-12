Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Ingersol Towers
3662 Ingersol Ave
Des Moines, IA
1921 - 2019
Arlene Bender Obituary
Des Moines -

(September 22, 1921 - September 3, 2019)

Esther "Arlene" Bender, 97, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away September 3, 2019. She preferred to go by her middle name and many family and friends called her "Arpie".

Arlene was born on the family farm between Ossian and Decorah, Iowa. Her parents were Anton and Ida Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francis Bender, a brother, Arthur Anderson and sister Florence Cottington.

Those left to cherish her memory are 5 nephews, a niece, their families and her friends.

Arlene, her brother, and sister grew up on the farm, attended country schools and Decorah High School. After graduating from high school and business school, Arlene worked for the FBI and the Ahlers Law Firm in Des Moines.

After the war, she met Frances Bender. They married and had a good life brightened up by their Brittany Spaniel, Patsy. After the death of Francis, Arlene ran his auto supply business successfully before retiring.

Arlene was a thoughtful and generous aunt, always remembering birthdays and other milestones with gracious cards and gifts. Her interests included golf, bridge, hunting and fishing with Francis, and perhaps most of all travelling. She visited Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and more.

She lived on her own terms to the end, and enjoyed life to its fullest.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony for Arlene at the Ingersol Towers, 3662 Ingersol Ave, Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are invited. Instead of flowers, memorials should be sent to the Des Moines Animal Rescue League in honor of Patsy and the farm dogs of her youth.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
