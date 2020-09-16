1/1
Arlene Bennett
Arlene Bennett

Grinnell - Arlene Bennett, age 86 of Grinnell, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Newton Health Care Center in Newton.

A public graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell in the Lakeview section.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell.

Memorials may be designated to the First Presbyterian Church or to the Arlene Bennett Memorial Fund, to benefit her great grandchildren's college education funds, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Arlene's family online at www.smithfh.com

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Denise (David Sears) Bennett of Grinnell; son, David (Julie Owens) Bennett of Grinnell; grandson, Aaron (Megan) Grace of Grinnell and their children, Hunter and Wyatt; granddaughter, Lana (Tom) Sellner of Marion, Iowa and their son, Bennett; brother, Fred (Kay) Skellenger of Greenfield, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Donnelle Skellenger of Greenfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Bennett in 2019; and brother, Audra Skellenger.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hazelwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
