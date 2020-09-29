Arlene D. King
Des Moines - Arlene Darlene King, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa.
Arlene was born May 16, 1930 in Lawler, Iowa to Henry and Elvina (Wiedow) Schlie. Her family was her first priority and she loved them unconditionally. Arlene had many talents including sewing Barbie clothes and decorating cakes and cookies at the family bakery. She enjoyed tending her flower garden and playing daily games of Scrabble with her husband, Rolla. They were members of St. John's Lutheran Church for 40 years. Arlene loved visiting Prairie Meadows and enjoyed their buffet. She and Rolla made many memories wintering in Texas and Mississippi for the last 20 years.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Rolla King; children, Cathy Stonehocker, Sandra McDowell (Michael), Cynthia Hopkins (Clinton), Bruce King (Jeanne), Michael King, and Bill King (Cindy); 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son James King, and son-in-law Rodney Stonehocker.
Arlene will be interred at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, IA. A committal ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation.
