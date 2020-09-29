1/1
Arlene D. King
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene D. King

Des Moines - Arlene Darlene King, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa.

Arlene was born May 16, 1930 in Lawler, Iowa to Henry and Elvina (Wiedow) Schlie. Her family was her first priority and she loved them unconditionally. Arlene had many talents including sewing Barbie clothes and decorating cakes and cookies at the family bakery. She enjoyed tending her flower garden and playing daily games of Scrabble with her husband, Rolla. They were members of St. John's Lutheran Church for 40 years. Arlene loved visiting Prairie Meadows and enjoyed their buffet. She and Rolla made many memories wintering in Texas and Mississippi for the last 20 years.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Rolla King; children, Cathy Stonehocker, Sandra McDowell (Michael), Cynthia Hopkins (Clinton), Bruce King (Jeanne), Michael King, and Bill King (Cindy); 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son James King, and son-in-law Rodney Stonehocker.

Arlene will be interred at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, IA. A committal ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Committal
09:30 AM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved