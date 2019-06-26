|
|
Arlene Jacobson
Story City - Arlene Jacobson, 96, of Story City died June 23, 2019 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Funeral services will be Thursday June 27 at 10:30 am at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Story City. Burial will follow in the Story City Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the serviced at the church.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Randi Jo (Al) Schoening of Huxley; a son, Greg (Jill) of Jewell; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three step great granddaughters and two step great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Joe Blackburn and Bernie Jacobson; two brothers, Hubert and Everett Twit and a sister, Gladys Williams.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name.
Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 26, 2019