Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
1925 - 2019
Arlene Johnson Obituary
Arlene Johnson

Des Moines - Arlene Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.

Visitation will be at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Des Moines.

Arlene was born August 5, 1925 to John and Esther (McCorkle) Stevenson and graduated from Chariton High School. On March 27, 1945 she was united in marriage to Raymond A. Johnson. To this union 3 children were born.

Arlene is survived by her son, Allen Johnson (Alice Stephens), daughter, Donella (Don) Duke, son, Steve (Verna) Johnson; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Thelma) Stevenson; sisters-in-law, Georgia Johnson and Martha Hood; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray; parents; brothers, Clarence, Kenneth and John Jr. (in infancy); sisters, Eva Morris, Ethyl Stevenson and Helen Moon.

A special thank you to Prairie Hill's Assisted Living where she resided for the last 5 years and to Dr. David Gable and Care Team at UnityPoint Family Medicine in Indianola for their kind and loving care.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
