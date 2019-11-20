|
|
Arlene Lamb
Malcom - Arlene Marie Lamb, 84, of Malcom, died on November 15, 2019, at Brooklyn Community Estates in Brooklyn.
A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 23rd at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25th at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Malcom.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22nd, at the Smith Funeral Home with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 Friday evening.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Malcom Volunteer Fire Department or to the City of Malcom 150th Celebration.
Arlene was born on March 11, 1935, in Montezuma, the daughter of Bruce Kenneth and Mable Marie Tuttle Hodgson. She was raised in Malcom and was a 1953 graduate of Malcom High School.
On July 24, 1953, she was united in marriage with Sidwell Dorr Lamb, at the Montezuma United Methodist Church. The couple lived in Montezuma for a few years and moved to Malcom in 1960. For 35 years she was employed with Friendly Home Parties, a toy maker company, as a sales representative. She had sold toys throughout the state of Iowa. The couple enjoyed wintering in Texas for 15 years.
Arlene enjoyed playing cards and various card games; she designed several card games which her family and friends all enjoyed playing. She traveled to all 50 states and abroad including Europe, Canada, and Mexico. She loved wildlife and feeding birds and squirrels in her yard. She loved watching soap operas and old westerns and mystery TV shows.
Survivors include three children, Sandra (Ronnie) Greer of Nashville, Tennessee, Steven Lamb of Collinsville, Oklahoma and Leonard (Jackie) Lamb of Holiday Lake, near Brooklyn; four siblings, Marlin (Rose) Hodgson of Bay Springs, Mississippi, Viola Anciaux of North English, Bruce Hodgson of Montezuma, and Janice Van Wyk of Richardson, Texas; a sister-in-law, Pat Hodgson of Montezuma; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sidwell, in 2018; two siblings, Kenneth Hodgson and Donna Cox; a brother-in-law, Richard Anciaux; and a nephew, Brian Horner.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019