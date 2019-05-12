|
|
Arlene Lois Mann Kelly
Windsor Heights - On May 10, 2019, Arlene Lois Mann Kelly, age 94 left her earthly family to join her Savior and heavenly family for eternity! Born to LeRoy Thomas and Alvina Otillia Pischel Mann on January 27, 1925, Arlene was raised in the midst of the Great Depression, which she credited for the perseverance and drive that resulted for those raised in that era. Raised in the small town of Whitten, Iowa, she graduated school from West High in Waterloo, Iowa. Arlene then attended Iowa State Teachers College, and also graduated, with honors, from Gates College with a degree in Business. She was a member of Theta Alpha Chi Sorority, and the Victory Chapter of the National Secretaries Association.
Arlene met Robert Harry Kelly and they were married on June 25, 1948 and spent 62 happy years together until Bob's death Christmas Day, December 25, 2010. Together, they had three children: Timothy (Irma) Kelly, Sydney (Gary) Arneson and Thomas Kelly. From those three came 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who were all precious to her.
Arlene was an artist, often commissioned to create paintings for businesses and friends, as well as holding art exhibits. She was also a writer, having authored an uplifting autobiographical book about life as it was lived during the Great Depression, called "Girl With the Windblown Bob," and for 18 years wrote a blog in which she sent Bible verses with her own commentary, to a large group of subscribers. Her work life included Assistant to Dr. Robert French, Executive of the Synod of Iowa of the Presbyterian Church USA, and for many years, was Assistant Manager of Plymouth Place in Des Moines.
Her Lord and the Church have always been Arlene's main focus and greatest interest---She attended Church of the Way. Through the years she conducted Bible studies, teaching small children and young adults. Over time she also served in the Campfire organization, as a Den Mother, President of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority Mother's club, at the University of Iowa, and President of Gates College Alumni Association.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Alvina Mann, her husband, Bob, sister Maxine Smith and brother Maurice Mann.
Services for Arlene will be held at Westkirk Presbyterian Church in Urbandale on Thursday, May 16 at 11a.m. with visitation beginning one hour before.
Memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's memory to Serve Africa, 2727 Douglas Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019