Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Arlene Lorenger Obituary
Des Moines, Iowa - Arlene Lillian Lorenger, 92, died on January 29, 2020 at The Life Center in Des Moines. A memorial service is being planned for a later date and at that time her obituary will be reprinted. Arlene was born to Lars and Marie Rosenkjar as baby sister to her brother Duane, and grew up in Primghar, Iowa where she made many life-long friends. After graduation from high school she went on to attend business school in Sioux City where she played in a women's basketball league. She met and married Wesley Lorenger and together they had three children.

After moving from Sioux City to Des Moines and eventually settling in Urbandale, Arlene worked in the underwriting department for Farm Bureau Insurance and later worked for the Iowa Credit Union League. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching high school and college sports. Favorite hobbies include cooking, playing bridge and needlepoint. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church and PEO Chapter V.

Arlene was devoted to her family and dearly loved her children and grand-children spending summers during retirement in California to be close to them. When she was no longer able to travel to California, she was happy to have Facebook and Skype to keep in touch. She cherished her friends and getting together for coffee and conversation. Arlene will be remembered for her determination, fortitude, positive attitude and zest for life.

Arlene is survived by her son Jim Lorenger (Margie), daughters Jeri Carr and Nancy Andersen (Rex), grandchildren Drew Lorenger (Lyndie), Shelbey Green (Tim), Eric Andersen (Stacy), Reyna Wiederstein (Ryan), great-grandchildren Grace, Jackson, and Zoey Lorenger, Landon and Levi Green, Charlie Wiederstein and Carmen Andersen, and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Wesley, her parents, and her brother.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
