Arlene Schall



Arlene Schall, age 89, passed away July 23, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. She was born in Long Prairie, MN June 8, 1931.



She worked in the medical field in her younger years at Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines General and Medicenter. Then along came the grandchildren that stole her heart and caring for them became her full-time job. She also helped Jake with the family business over the years.



Arlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her pets. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling in the motorhome, and NASCAR racing.



She is survived by her husband, best friend and caretaker, Jake Schall and their children Mike Schall of Des Moines, IA, Michelle Eaton of Des Moines, IA, Lona Coffin of West Des Moines, IA, Laurie (Denny)Wildeman of Des Moines, IA and Ellen (Brad) Plamp of Tampa, FL; her sister Beverly(Butch) Sobaszkiewicz, her brother Tom(Maureen) Crider; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her beloved puppy dog, Margo, sweet Ally cat, and her nice sweet kitty, Midnight.



The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at Mercy Hospital who were involved in Arlene's care. The compassion, respect and care that were shown to her and to the family during this difficult and precious time will never be forgotten.



The family will be holding a celebration of life gathering later this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ARL of Iowa.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store