Arlene Shelton
Des Moines - Arlene Pearl Shelton, age 88 died May 11, 2020 at Regency Care Facility in Norwalk, IA. She was born October 7, 1931 in Ottumwa, IA to Earl and Rilla (Markwell) McCarty. She married Rex Shelton February 13, 1954 in Lancaster MO. Her hobby was crocheting. Arlene had been a resident of the Des Moines area since 1968 and a life long member of the Methodist Church. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husband. She is survived by her children Rick Shelton of Carroll, IA, Cathy Chaffin of Norwalk, IA, Randy Shelton of Ames, IA, Rodney Shelton of Norwalk, IA and Cheryle Deal of Columbus, NE. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A private family only service will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020