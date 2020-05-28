Services
Des Moines Cremation
6800 Lake Drive Suite 200
West Des Moines, IA 50266
515-331-6538
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Shelton Obituary
Arlene Shelton

Des Moines - Arlene Pearl Shelton, age 88 died May 11, 2020 at Regency Care Facility in Norwalk, IA. She was born October 7, 1931 in Ottumwa, IA to Earl and Rilla (Markwell) McCarty. She married Rex Shelton February 13, 1954 in Lancaster MO. Her hobby was crocheting. Arlene had been a resident of the Des Moines area since 1968 and a life long member of the Methodist Church. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husband. She is survived by her children Rick Shelton of Carroll, IA, Cathy Chaffin of Norwalk, IA, Randy Shelton of Ames, IA, Rodney Shelton of Norwalk, IA and Cheryle Deal of Columbus, NE. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A private family only service will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -