Arlene Macy, 94, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, in the Donna Reed Theater at the Clubhouse at the Woodlands Creek Independent Living, 12695 Woodlands Pkwy, Clive, Iowa 50325. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
Arlene was born in Des Moines on January 10, 1926, to Martin Virgil and and Hazel Rosetta (Baker) Knouf.
Arlene married William Russell Macy in Iowa on August 22nd 1949. Bill's career with BF Goodridge took them to Akron, Ohio; Cherry Hills, New Jersey; Clarksville, Tennessee; The Hague, the Netherlands; and lastly back to Akron, Ohio. After Bill's untimely death in 1975, Arlene returned to Des Moines and worked as a Claims Adjudicator for Principal. She re-established old friendships from her Lincoln High School days, which led to her marrying an old friend, Robert Craig Haycock in 1989.
Arlene is survived by daughter Diane (Roy) Macy-Oey, grandson Christopher, granddaughter Misha (Jensen) Downing, granddaughter Caroline, her great grandchild Iver J. Downing and her sister Phyllis (Tom) Stegman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Virgil "Buddy", both
husbands, and her daughter Jill Arlene Macy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020