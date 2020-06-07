Arlene Vae Wilcox
Tama - Arlene Vae Wilcox, 97, of Tama and the Haven community, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Brooklyn Community Estate in Brooklyn, Iowa. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating. On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM, the service may be viewed Facebook Live at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page or go to the website and click on the Facebook icon on the bottom of the homepage. Interment will follow at the Haven Cemetery in rural Tama. Please feel free to leave condolences to the family at www.kruse-phillips.com. A Public Memorial Service will be held next year.
Arlene was born on May 21, 1923, in rural Tama County, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn and Stella (Mochal) Smith.
She attended Champion Hill Country School and earned her GED in 1977.
On October 20, 1945, she was united in marriage to Wayne Wilcox at the Haven Community Church. She and Wayne owned and operated Wilcox Repair and Equipment. She also helped on the farm and was a dedicated mother and partner to their business.
Arlene was a member of the Haven Community Church, where she was a Bible School teacher for fifty years. She was a long time Sexton of Haven Cemetery and was an active member of the Haven community school while her kids were there. Arlene enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, Eldeen club, gardening and canning. She and Wayne loved traveling and spending time with her adopted mother, Florence McNall.
Survivors include three children, Al (Nancy) Wilcox of Valrico, FL, Craig (Karen) Wilcox of Brooklyn, and Mary Kay (Rick) Borts of Altoona; seven grandchildren, Scott (Tami) Wilcox, Melissa (Corbin) Winter, Erin (Jess) Billmeyer, Lisa (Andrew Blikken) Wilcox, Adam Borts, Candice (Wayne) Fedeler, and Brandon (Allison) Borts; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, JoAnn Smith of Waukee; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Wayne on September 13, 2019; two sisters, Ruth Cline and Ferne Cline; and one brother, Glenn Smith.
A memorial fund will be established.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 7 to Jun. 17, 2020.