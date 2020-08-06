1/1
Arlene Vander Laan
Arlene Vander Laan

Pella - Arlene B. (Goemaat) Vander Laan, 83, of Pella, IA passed away late Tuesday at the Hospice of Pella Comfort House. Arlene is survived by her husband, Dick Vander Laan; three children: Lori and Dr. Galyn Vande Zande of Pella, Mark Vander Laan and Darlene of Alberta, Canada, Lisa and Mike Van Sant of Sully, IA; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Kelderman of Knoxville, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8 at 10 am, Calvary Christian Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation begins at 3pm Friday at the church, family present Friday from 5 to 7pm




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Calvary Christian Reformed Church
AUG
8
Funeral service
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Calvary Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
VanDyk - Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
