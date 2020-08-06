Arlene Vander Laan



Pella - Arlene B. (Goemaat) Vander Laan, 83, of Pella, IA passed away late Tuesday at the Hospice of Pella Comfort House. Arlene is survived by her husband, Dick Vander Laan; three children: Lori and Dr. Galyn Vande Zande of Pella, Mark Vander Laan and Darlene of Alberta, Canada, Lisa and Mike Van Sant of Sully, IA; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Kelderman of Knoxville, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8 at 10 am, Calvary Christian Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation begins at 3pm Friday at the church, family present Friday from 5 to 7pm









