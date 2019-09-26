|
|
Arlene Verdee Kuhns
Des Moines - Arlene Verdee Kuhns passed away September 21, 2019 at the Carlisle Care Center at the age of 81.
Arlene was born August 15, 1938 in Guthrie Center, Iowa to Ivan and Leona Rose. She graduated from Audubon High School in 1957 and attended Cosmetology School. She worked as a sales associate at Younkers for several years. Arlene enjoyed sewing and traveling to see her family, especially her grandchildren.
Arlene is survived by her children, Donald (Terri) Bernhardt, Teresa (Bill) Fertig, Mary (Bob) Remmes, Adam (Mary) Bernhardt and Chris Bernhardt; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clair Rose; son, Michael "Mike" Bernhardt and her husband, Jesse Kuhns.
At Arlene's request, her body was donated to Des Moines University. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the in loving memory of Arlene.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 26, 2019