Arlette J. Hollister
Des Moines - Arlette Jean (Bittle) Hollister, 88, Des Moines, IA, died of natural causes on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA.
She was born April 15, 1930, in Harlan, Iowa to Gomer and Ediel (Hartvigsen) Bittle.
Survivors include son, Mark (Christine) Hollister, and their children, Melissa Hollister, Laura Hollister, and Jacob Hollister, daughter, Debra (Mark) Johnson, and their children, Rachel (Sean) Gildersleeve, Nickolas Johnson, Benjamin (MacKailey) Johnson, and Matthew Johnson, brother, Darrell (Charlene) Bittle, sister-in-law, Marry Hollister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 63 years, Glen Hollister, her parents, her brother-in-law's Dean Hollister, Robert Hollister and Robert's wife Doris.
Arlette grew up in Oklahoma City, OK, but enjoyed her summer vacations on the family farm in Kimballton, IA. After earning her Bachelor's degree in English and Speech at St. Olaf College (Northfield, MN), she accepted a teaching position in Audubon, IA, where she met her future husband, Glen Hollister. Later the couple moved to Des Moines, Iowa where they soon began a family. Arlette enjoyed several years working at home but then returned to her education career as a substitute teacher for Urbandale Schools. In 1984, she accepted the position of Foods Superintendent for the Iowa State Fair and the rest was history. With paper and pencil, she built the foods department to the largest and most innovative department in the country. She handed the position over to her successor in 2016 and settled into a relaxing life of travel and spending time with her family.
Arlette was also active in 4-H and volunteering for Des Moines Schools and Westminster Church. She loved to sew, cook, and spend time with her grandkids. Her family will not only miss their mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, but also her home-made oatmeal bread, her maple cinnamon rolls, and her lasagna on New Year's Day.
Visitation will be Monday March 25, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Westover Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA US 50322. Funeral services will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with private burial to follow. Cards, memorials, and condolences can be sent to the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019