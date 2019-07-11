|
Arloween "Lynn" Lovering, 81, of Ankeny passed away July 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa funeral home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held 1 to 3:00 p.m., prior to the funeral.
Lynn was a nurse at the Slater office with Dr. Severson and Dr. Kruse for many years, and then worked at Iowa Methodist for over 20 years in the Powell III Center until her retirement.
She is survived by her children; Dianne (Sharm) Wenndt, Lisa Rimathe, Steven (Doris) Rimathe, David (Holly) Rimathe, Kristin (Doug) Newstrom; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; one brother, Arthur (Martha) Lovering, and many friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 11, 2019