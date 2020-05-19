|
Arlyn Hesse
Johnston - Arlyn August Hesse, 87, died at Iowa Methodist Medical Center (IMMC) due to complications of Covid19 on May 14, 2020. Arlyn was born June 27th, 1932 in Tripoli, Iowa, to August and Hulda (Kleis) Hesse. He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1949, at the age of 16. He served in the Army from 1952-1954. On April 8th,1956 he married Alice Heine at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Artesian, Iowa. He attended Iowa State Teachers' College (UNI), graduating in 1958.
He was employed as a Claims Manager for State Farm Insurance Company. Arlyn enjoyed volunteering at IMMC, gardening, birdwatching, reading and traveling, and most of all, spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. His family was everything to him. Arlyn will be remembered as a compassionate, patient man who showed unconditional love for his family and friends. His wife of 64 years, Alice, was the center of his world. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and American Legion Post # 663 in Urbandale Iowa. Arlyn resided at Brio Senior Living Community in Johnston, Iowa and will be dearly missed.
Arlyn was preceded in death by five sisters. He is survived by his loving wife Alice, two children: Tammy (Mark) Pierson, grandchildren: Heidi (Justin) Williams, Hillary (Abby) White, and Ian (Emily Alexander) Pierson; and Kirk (Deb) Hesse: grandchildren: Nick (Emily) Hesse, great grandchildren: Kaeden Meissen, Lincoln, and Bailey; Matt (Lisa) Hesse, great grandchildren: Philip and Alice; one brother Kelly Hesse (Lynn), sister-in-law, Lou Fortsch, and brother-in law, Fritz Heine.
The family would like to express our appreciation to Dr. Sundaramurthy, Dr. Katie Burns, all members of the health care team at Iowa Methodist Medical Center on Younker 7, Younker 8 and the Critical Care Unit for their compassionate and outstanding care in this difficult Covid environment.
A private service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Iowa PBS. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 24, 2020