|
|
Arnold "Arny" Engman
Des Moines - Arnold Bruce Engman, of Des Moines, passed away peacefully, with his loving family at his side, on April 19, 2019. Arnold "Arny" was born on November 16, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa to Milton and Esther Engman. Arny graduated from Roosevelt High School, receiving a golf scholarship to the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he earned a Bacherlor's degree in Industrial Engineering. During his time at UW, Arny met Karen Abrams on a blind date, and the two have been married nearly 48 years.
Following college, Arny and Karen settled in Des Moines and raised their three children (Katie, Allison and Todd). The majority of his career was spent working at the family business, EMCO, Inc. followed by a successful second career in commercial real estate with CBRE-Hubbell. In his spare time, Arny enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, beating his friends at cards, perfecting his backyard ice rink and fishing at Lake Vermillion. He was loved by all who knew him and was a favorite among his kids' friends.
Arny's accomplishments on the golf course were numerous. He qualified for two USGA National Junior tournaments, was the 1967 Iowa High School Individual Champion, a three-time letter winner on the University of Wisconsin golf team, and qualified for the 1994 USGA Men's Amateur Tournament. He holds the course record at Wakonda Club for the front nine, with a score of 29. He also had nine career hole-in-ones, and kept a list of who was present at the time of each.
Arny served as President of the Tifereth Israel Synagogue, the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center and Wakonda Club. Arny volunteered on a number of boards serving Des Moines and the greater Iowa community, including Goodwill Industries, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Boys and Girls Club, and The First Tee of Greater Des Moines.
Arny will be remembered as a loving father, husband, and son. He was a charismatic, funny and thoughtful friend, always willing to help anyone regardless of the situation. He will always be remembered for his story telling, prowess on the golf course, and for bringing out the absolute best in those around him.
The most important thing in Arny's life was spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, mother Esther Engman Shepard, mother-in-law Betty Abrams, brother Joseph Engman, sister-in-law Susan Engman, sister Wendy Hahn, brother-in-law Kent Whinnery, daughter Katie Rice, son-in-law Josh Rice, grandchildren Arlo and Etta Rice, daughter Allison Bearden, son-in-law Michael Bearden, grandchildren Talula, Archie and Pearl Bearden, and son Todd Engman, daughter-in-law Melissa Engman, grandchildren Hattie and Goldie Engman, and two golden retrievers Buster and Leo. Arny was predeceased by his father Milton Engman and father-in-law Macy Abrams.
Funeral services will be held at Tifereth Israel Synagogue on Wednesday, April 24th at 1:00 p.m., graveside service to follow at Jewish Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tifereth Israel Synagogue or Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019