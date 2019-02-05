|
Arnold Gicoff
Marshalltown formerly of West Des Moines - Arnold T. Gicoff, 84, died at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown on January 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 8 concluding with a 5:30 p.m. Prayer and Military service at Iles Funeral Homes-Westover Chapel. Private burial will be in Boone, IA.
Arnold was born in Boone on August 16, 1934 to Vance and Mary Gicoff. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War then worked as a crane operator for Pittsburgh Steel. He was a member of the American Legion and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Arnold is survived by three children, Kelly Gicoff of Des Moines, Mary (Jon) Studer of Ankeny and Mike Gicoff of Indianola; two grandchildren, Jaryn (Adam) Tuttle of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Jorden (Sydney) Studer of Urbandale. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Mel Gicoff and Ann Stanford.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 5, 2019