Arnold "Arnie" Odland
Arnold "Arnie" Odland, 81, of Webster City lost his battle to Parkinson's disease Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Eichler, officiating. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Foster Funeral & Cremation Center. Social distancing will be followed. But due to the Pandemic and your personal safety we understand if you are unable to attend.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Foster Funeral & Cremation Center
JUN
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

