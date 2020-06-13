Arnold "Arnie" Odland, 81, of Webster City lost his battle to Parkinson's disease Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Eichler, officiating. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Foster Funeral & Cremation Center. Social distancing will be followed. But due to the Pandemic and your personal safety we understand if you are unable to attend.









