Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
West Des Moines, IA
Arnold Otto Latare


1922 - 2019
Arnold Otto Latare Obituary
Arnold Otto Latare

Lake Mary, FL - Arnold Otto Latare, 96, passed away on October 31, 2019, in Lake Mary, FL. Memorial services will be 11:00 am Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in West Des Moines. Interment with military honors will be at Resthaven Cemetery followed by a luncheon at St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Arnold was born on November 3, 1922, in Jones County, IA. Arnold married Mary Frances Green on February 19, 1950 in Davenport.

Arnold served honorably in the US Navy during World War II.

Arnold is survived by his sister Esther of DeWitt, IA, two sons, William (Elizabeth) of Cold Spring, MN, and Doug (Joanna) of Orlando, FL; seven grandchildren; and 13 Great Grandchildren. Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, his son Robert, his parents, and three brothers.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or local DAV chapter.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
