|
|
Arthur Bates
Centerville, Iowa - Funeral service for Art Bates, 85 of Centerville will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home in Centerville. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Mystic at a later date. Memorials may be given to Mystic Community Center, Hospice of the Midwest, or the . Condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com or facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome.
Survivors include his wife, Marge Meyer, children: Carla Bates, Tom Bates (Diana Gordin), Brian Bates (Stephanie), step-children: Cynthia Cowan (Gregg), Robert Meyer (Shawna), Allison Haas (Hap), 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Bates, parents, great-granddaughter, Addison Munday, children: Jeff Bates, Connie Bates, brothers: Bill, Russell, Bob Bates and three infant sisters.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020