Arthur Duane Huisman


1941 - 2020
Arthur Duane Huisman Obituary
Arthur Duane Huisman

West Des Moines - Arthur Duane Huisman, 78, passed away on April 18, 2020. Private services will be held but condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Duane was born November 9, 1941 in Washington, IA to Alice (Booy) and Arie Cornelius Huisman. The family moved to Minnesota where Duane graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, MN. Following graduation, Duane served in the US Navy. He started his career in Minnesota and later worked as a Regional Sales Manager with VanGorp and Precision Pulley in Pella, IA, retiring in 2005.

Duane was the king of Dad jokes - always bad! He had a wonderful sense of humor, was personable, genuine and a true straight shooter. He treasured the time with his boys and his grandchildren - he was a devoted Papa. Duane enjoyed taking the boys hunting and fishing, and teaching them life skills. He was a great cook and enjoyed sharing recipes with family - especially his Jambalaya and Gumbo dishes from his New Orleans travels. He had a strong interest in genealogy and was researching his Netherlands heritage.

Duane is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Huisman; his sons, Mark, Nathan (Brenda), Aaron (Sarah), and Ethan (JoAnna) Huisman; his grandchildren, Lili, Natalie, Emma, Ellie, Nicholas, Lucas, Elias, and Esther; his siblings, Eleanor Reitveld, Norman (Janel) Huisman, Nellie VanDonge, Joyce Huisman, Carol (Arlo) Beyer, and Ron (Donna) Huisman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Windsor Heights Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
