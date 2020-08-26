Arthur Everett Mauch
Bondurant - Everett Mauch, 94, passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on September 20, 1925, to John Arthur and Edith Maria Mauch.
Everett was a lifetime farmer in the Bondurant area. He was also a lifelong, devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star, King David Masonic Lodge, as well as the Shriners for more than 50 years. Everett was proud to serve as a 33rd degree Mason and he enjoyed being a Masonic Road Runner.
Everett is survived by his children, Janice (David) Koder, Sandra (David) Raab, John (Dena) Mauch, and Loren (Doreen) Mauch; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, as well as other loving relatives and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol; his parents, Arthur and Edith Mauch; daughter, Diane McEvilly, and his siblings, Evelyn, Kendall, and Phyllis.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Bondurant Christian Church, 304 Grant Street South, with burial to follow at Mitchellville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. The family is practicing social distancing and masks are also recommended.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Healthcare for Children - Twin Cities, 215 Radio Dr. Woodbury, Minnesota 55125 in loving memory of Everett.
