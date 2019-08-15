|
Arthur H. Dunbar
Des Moines - Arthur H. Dunbar was born in Loup County, Nebraska October 14, 1947 to Ella Mae and Melvin Dunbar in a community where almost everyone's name was Dunbar. Perhaps it was also the birthplace of what would become known as 'Dunbar humor' - a specialty of Art's.
We lost Art, otherwise known as 'Puggie' to his family, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. His diagnosis may have been heart failure, but his heart never failed his family and friends.
Art's school years were spent in Wichita, Kansas, graduating from WSU in 1971. There he made lifelong friendships and developed his love of reading, movies, poetry and philosophy.
His move to Des Moines with his family brought opportunities to travel, work at various jobs, and play power volleyball where he met his future wife, Nancy; and then begin his career as a computer analyst for the State of Iowa.
Art and Nancy started their quest to see the National Parks while on their honeymoon in 1980 and at last count made it to 54. Many are recorded in handmade journals and videos. In retirement, Art continued his service to others by volunteering his time, talents, and energy especially to those in need.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Patricia Dunbar, and nephew Joel Ihnen. He will be remembered forever in the hearts of his wife Nancy and her family; siblings Robert (Ailena) Dunbar, Jeanne (Pat) Edwards, Judy (Rich) Cunningham, Jane (Bruce) Ihnen, Don Dunbar; step-sisters Nancy (Ernie) Patterson, Sharon Classen; step-brother Jim Classen; aunts, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and hundreds of cousins and friends.
There will be a Celebration for Art, Friday, August 16th at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. To honor Art, donations may be made to Iowa Public Radio, which all his radios were tuned into; Iowa Public TV, or to a .
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 15, 2019