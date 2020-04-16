|
Arthur Heimann
Grinnell - Arthur M. Heimann, 98, of Grinnell died on April 14, 2020, at the Mayflower Community Health Care Center in Grinnell.
A private family graveside service and burial with military rites will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery in Jasper County.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Mayflower Community Human Needs Fund or Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.
For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020