Arthur "A.J." Higginbottom
Bluffton, Indiana - Arthur James "A.J." Higginbottom, 84, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning February 8, 2019 at his residence in Bluffton.
He was born in Polk County, Iowa on November 30, 1934 to Harry O. & Georgia (Satterlee) Higginbottom. A.J. graduated from high school in Maxwell, Iowa and completed his degrees in marketing and economics from Drake University.
A.J. always had a love for animals. Growing up in his youth, he worked in the sale barn and learned the trade of being a blacksmith and wheelwright, a trade his grandfather also worked. He moved to Bluffton in 1976 and worked for Mix Mill and Modern Mill. In 1984, A.J. started his own company, H.M.S. Zoo Diets, and developed his nutritional formulas and the production of specialty foods for many animals at zoos across the country. He had a talent for woodworking, making furniture and cabinets for many of the family members. He attended First Church of Christ.
A.J. and Janice K. (Miller) were married on December 25, 1954 in Elkhart, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Janice of Bluffton, along with a daughter, Barbara L. (Scott) Mossburg of Bluffton, a son Jeffery J. (Kimberly) Higginbottom of Bluffton, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A.J. is also survived by 4 sisters; Helen Jacobson of Maxwell, Iowa, Catherine (Bob) Floto of Boise, Idaho, Caroline Lamberti of Richmond, Texas, and Alice (Blackie) Hubbard of Ankeny, Iowa.
A.J. is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Brian L. Higginbottom.
Memorials may be made to the Zoological Association of America.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019