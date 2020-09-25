Arthur Hubbard
Ankeny - Arthur "Blackie" Hubbard, 99, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, at his home in Ankeny, Iowa. He was born February 9, 1921, in Almartha, MO. He had a successful career with Deere & Co. in both East Moline, IL., and Des Moines. Arthur served in the US Navy in WWII aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lexington.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; two sons, Gary (Selah) of Columbus, GA, and Bruce of Ankeny; brother, Lisle (Carol) of Rock Island, IL;seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Brian, in 2005.
Per his wishes there will be no formal services or visitation, and he will be interred at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery at Van Meter at a later date. The family will be forwarding any memorials to the USS Lexington Museum On The Bay and the USS Lexington CV-16 Association Scholarship fund.
For the full obituary, please go to www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com