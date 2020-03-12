|
|
Art Johnson, 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from complications of multiple myeloma. He was surrounded by his loving family, and is now rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at DSM First, 2725 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines, IA with burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Art was born March 19, 1942. He was raised in Perry, IA, by his parents Arthur T. and Edna Johnson and attended Perry High School. Art joined the U.S. Air Force and after being discharged from the military, Art worked numerous jobs until he became an EMT, employed by Dallas County Ambulance Service in 1972. After seven years as an EMT, he joined the Dallas County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff. He attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, where he demonstrated his leadership qualities and was elected president of his class.
In 1992, Art was elected Dallas County Sheriff and was honored to be the first black sheriff in the state of Iowa. He served a total of three terms before he retired in 2004.
In 1976, Art married the love of his life, Wanda, and together they raised four children. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Roschelle (Josh) Robertson; daughter, Amy (Gene) Gaumer; son, Orlando Mitchell; and daughter, Andrea Johnson; 15 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Audrey Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hope Ministries.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020