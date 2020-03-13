|
Arthur L. Johnson
Indianola - Art Johnson, 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from complications of multiple myeloma. He was surrounded by his loving family, and is now rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at DSM First, 2725 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines, IA with burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020