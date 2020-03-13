Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
DSM First
2725 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, IA
Arthur L. Johnson

Arthur L. Johnson Obituary
Arthur L. Johnson

Indianola - Art Johnson, 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from complications of multiple myeloma. He was surrounded by his loving family, and is now rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at DSM First, 2725 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines, IA with burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
