Arthur Melvin Ousley, Sr.
Des Moines, IA - Arthur Melvin Ousley, Sr. passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 72. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 1528 E. University Ave, Des Moines, and will be followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery. The full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019