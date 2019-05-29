Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
1528 E. University Ave
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Ousley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Melvin Ousley Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Melvin Ousley Sr. Obituary
Arthur Melvin Ousley, Sr.

Des Moines, IA - Arthur Melvin Ousley, Sr. passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 72. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 1528 E. University Ave, Des Moines, and will be followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery. The full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now